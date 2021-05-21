Doyle Somerby Returns to SC

May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that defender Doyle Somerby has returned from his previous loan to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Somerby, 26, rejoins the Rays after appearing in 24 games with Tucson where he registered seven points on a goal and six assists. The Marblehead, Mass. native began his 2020-21 season in South Carolina where he appeared in eight games and posted two assists along with a +1 rating.

The left-shot defender spent the first three years of his pro career with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. In 2019-20, Somerby suited up for 61 games while adding seven points (one goal, six assists).

Somerby, a 6-foot-6, 222-pound blueliner, played a total of 165 games with Cleveland from 2017-20, registering 35 points on 10 goals and 25 helpers. As a result of his efforts in the community, Somerby was named the Monsters' IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year twice in his career.

A fifth-round pick of the New York Islanders in the 2012 NHL Draft, Somerby had a four-year collegiate career at Boston University from 2013-17 where he helped the Terriers to a Hockey East Championship and an appearance in the National Championship game in 2015.

The Stingrays return to action Friday night in Orlando when they take on the Solar Bears to begin a 3-in-3 series at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.