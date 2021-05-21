ECHL Transactions - May 21

May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 21, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Max Cook, F

Fort Wayne:

Trevor Gorsuch, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Terrance Amorosa, D activated from reserve

Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve

Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)

Fort Wayne:

Add Nick Boka, D returned from loan to Ontario

Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Jack Sadek, D assigned by Ontario (a.m.)

Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Sadek, D placed on reserve

Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Massie, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)

Indy:

Add Peter Krieger, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve

Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Krieger, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jake Wahlin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darren Brady, D activated from reserve

Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F suspended by team

South Carolina:

Add Doyle Somerby, D returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Roth, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve

Delete Taran Kozun, G placed on reserve

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/16)

