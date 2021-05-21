ECHL Transactions - May 21
May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 21, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Max Cook, F
Fort Wayne:
Trevor Gorsuch, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Terrance Amorosa, D activated from reserve
Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve
Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Ben Masella, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)
Fort Wayne:
Add Nick Boka, D returned from loan to Ontario
Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Jack Sadek, D assigned by Ontario (a.m.)
Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Sadek, D placed on reserve
Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Massie, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)
Indy:
Add Peter Krieger, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Jordan Schneider, D activated from reserve
Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Delete Peter Krieger, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from reserve
Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jake Wahlin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darren Brady, D activated from reserve
Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Garlent, F placed on reserve
Delete Kameron Kielly, F suspended by team
South Carolina:
Add Doyle Somerby, D returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Zachary Malatesta, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Roth, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve
Delete Taran Kozun, G placed on reserve
Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/16)
