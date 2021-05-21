Military Weekend Starts vs Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (37-18-3-2) get back to action against the Jacksonville Icemen (31-25-3-3) tonight at Hertz Arena. The Everblades hop back into the fray tonight after four days of rest. The two sides met twice last week with Florida winning 3-2 on Wednesday, May 12 and Jacksonville taking home a 4-3 overtime victory on Sunday, May 16.

Last Time Out: Florida fell 4-3 in overtime to Jacksonville on Sunday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Myles Powell and Joe Pendenza both recorded power-play goals for the Blades, but Jacksonville's Christopher Brown notched two power-play tallies on his own. One of Brown's goals tied the game at 3-3 in the third, and then Pascal Aquin scored the game-winner in overtime for the Icemen.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville is wrapped up in a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The Icemen currently sit at sixth in the standings with a .548 points percentage, only a few ticks away from the fourth-place Orlando Solar Bears at a .557 mark. Ara Nazarian (19g-24a) and Nick Saracino (17g-26a) lead the Icemen with 43 points each. Christopher Brown has been hot for the Icemen recently with two goals in each of his last two games against the Blades

Solow Returns Home: Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that rookie forward Zach Solow has agreed to terms for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Solow, 22, signed with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League on Apr. 17, and proceeded to join the AHL's Chicago Wolves on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) agreement. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward posted two goals and three assists in 13 games with the Wolves, including his first professional goal on Apr. 24.

Defending the Swamp: The Blades have been a tough team at Hertz Arena all season, and Florida has earned the second most points on home ice with 48. The Everblades have outscored opponents 109-82 in Estero for a +27 rating. Florida has won its last three games at home, including two wins against the South Carolina Stingrays and one victory against the Jacksonville Icemen. The longest home winning streak of the season for the Blades spanned five games from Feb. 6 to Feb. 26.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Salute our nation's Armed Forces with the annual Military Night presented by the National Coalition for Patriots. The Blades will wear specialty military-themed jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the National Coalition for Patriots.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on WJBX News, Talk & More.

