Gameday Preview: Americans at Utah

May 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans celebrate a goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this evening in the second game of a four-game series. The Americans are 10-4-0-1 against Utah this season, and 25-15-0-2 over the last five years. The Americans have won two in a row after dropping three straight games.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:10 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: Saturday, May 22, @ Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 pm

Next Home Game: Monday, June 2, vs. Wichita Thunder, 8:10 pm. TICKETS

Season Series vs. Utah Grizzlies: The Allen Americans are 10-4-0-1 against the Utah Grizzlies this season. The Grizzlies have won three of the last five meetings in the season series. Tonight, is the second of four games this week between the two teams. The Americans are 25-15-0-2 against the Grizzlies over the last five seasons.

About the Last Game: The Utah Grizzlies jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Americans finally got their game going. Allen responded with five unanswered goals including two from Americans rookie forward Collin Shirley in a span of 31 seconds. Joshua Lammon scored with less than a minute to go in regulation to give Allen the lead for good. Brett Neumann scored his seventh of the season, and Corey Mackin added his team-leading 27th of the year empty-net style to give the Americans the insurance goal.

Shirley Responds Quickly: Collin Shirley's two goals in 31 seconds on Wednesday night is the fastest two goals by an Americans player this season.

Asuchak Mark: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak leads the ECHL in shooting percentage at 22.5 % (20 for 89)

Road Power Play Specialist: The Allen Americans have the best road power play in the league at 25.2 % (27 for 107)

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 23-7-2-1

Away: 16-14-0-0

Overall: 39-21-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 55

Goals: Corey Mackin 27

Assists: Matt Register, 46

+/-: Matt Register, +15

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 17-7-3-3

Away: 13-15-2-3

Overall: 30-22-5-6

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Team Leaders:

Points: Matthew Boucher, 49

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 23

Assists: Trey Bradley, 28

+/-: Jack Jenkins, +10

PIM: Cole Fraser, 142

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.