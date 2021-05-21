Rapid City Edges Fuel in Final Minutes

RAPID CITY - After exchanging goals throughout the night Tyson Empey would deliver the game winning goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to propel the Rapid City Rush to a 3-2 victory over the Fuel at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Friday night.

Despite allowing the Rush three power play opportunities throughout the first period the Fuel were able to strike first when Matt Marcinew tapped in a rebound off of Terry Broadhurst's shot to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead at 17:06.

Rapid City tied the game halfway through the second period when Tyler Coulter weaved through Fuel defensmen and went five-hole on Sean Romeo at 9:54. Shortly after Dmitry Osipov would get his first goal of the season in a Fuel uniform, launching a shot from the blue line that would give the Fuel a lead once again. However, that lead would be short lived as John Albert squeaked a shot in at 18:40 and sent the two teams to the locker room tied at two.

After going the majority of the third period tied 2-2 Tyson Empey fired a shot that ricocheted off of Romeo at 17:02 and would secure a 3-2 victory for the Rush Friday night.

