Twofer Tuesday: Davis Homers Lead Wings

June 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Rookie Jaylin Davis drove in six runs on a pair of homers - including a grand slam - pacing the Rochester Red Wings to a 10-9 win over the first place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon at Frontier Field. The game featured a combined 30 hits and five homers, with Cody Stashak's 1.1 innings of scoreless relief earning him the win.

The Wings return home Friday night to host the Pawtucket Red Sox, on Salute to "Major League" Night with actor Corbin Bernsen and post-game fireworks.

Winning Pitcher: Stashak (3-0)

Losing Pitcher: Coulombe (2-1)

Save: none

The Red Wings got on the board first, on a second inning double by Tomas Telis off RailRiders starter Brody Koerner. Jaylin Davis scored, and the Wings had a 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders responded quick in the top of the third inning, when Trey Amburgey homered off Red Wings starter Kohl Stewart. Following the home run the RailRiders Stewart yielded a walk and then four straight singles. The 'Riders added a pair of runs to go ahead 3-1.

During the bottom half of the third the Wings struck back. Drew Maggi and LaMonte Wade, Jr. singled, but Koerner struck out the next two hitters. Zander Wiel walked, to load up the bases for Davis. On a 2-2 pitch, Davis smashed a grand slam over the picnic tent in left field, putting the Wings up 5-3.

Stewart's day was done after three innings, with Chase De Jong coming in to pitch the fourth inning. Stewart finished with 3.0 innings pitched allowing five hits, three runs all earned, one walk, and two strikeouts. Stewart threw 58 pitches, 32 for strikes.

De Jong struck out the first batter he saw in the fourth, then allowed a solo home run to Thairo Estrada which made it a 5-4 Wings lead.

Wade put the Wings ahead 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth, on a double allowing Drew Maggi to score from first.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Davis came up to bat with a runner at second and he hit his second home run of the game, and third in his last two games. The opposite field shot to right field gave the Wings a four-run cushion at 8-4.

Koerner was replaced by Kaleb Ort to start the bottom of the sixth. Koerner was charged with eight runs on 11 hits, while striking out eight batters and walking two. He threw 103 pitches, 69 for strikes.

The Red Wings used the long ball again in the bottom of the sixth inning against Ort. Wade hit a home run to deep center field with an estimated distance of 415 feet, good for his fifth homer of the year and putting the Wings up 9-4.

With one out in the seventh inning the Red Wings elected for a pitching change with Ryan Eades relieving De Jong with a runner on first and third. The RailRiders got back on the board with a bloop single, cutting the lead to 9-5. Tyler Wade and Clint Frazier both doubled, bringing in three more runs. Eades got out of the jam with a strikeout, with the Wings hanging onto a 9-8 lead.

De Jong finished with 3.1 innings pitched allowing three runs all earned with zero walks and three strikeouts.

The RailRiders tied the score at 9-9 in the top of the eighth inning, when Mike Ford doubled off Eades with two outs. The 'Riders had runners at second and third when manager Joel Skinner brought in Cody Stashak from the bullpen, and Stashak got a flyball out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Wings mounted a scoring threat against Danny Coulombe. Maggi doubled, and Wade was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with none out. Coulombe then hit Brent Rooker with a pitch to load the bases. Coulombe fanned Wilin Rosario, but Wiel followed with an RBI single to plate Maggi and put the Wings back ahead 10-9.

Eades worked 1.1 innings, allowing three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts. Stashak allowed one hit and struck out one to nab the win and improve to 3-0 in five games since his promotion from Double-A Pensacola.

NOTES: Drew Maggi's double in the first inning extended his on-base streak to five games. LaMonte Wade Jr. walked in the first to extend his on-base streak to nine games...The win gave the Red Wings a 7-5 record against the RailRiders so far this season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY

1988 - Rochester third baseman Craig Worthington went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run, and four RBI to lead the Red Wings to a 9-5 victory over Iowa at Silver Stadium. The win put Rochester back into 1st place in the IL West.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.