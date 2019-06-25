Craft Beer Festival Set for September 21

The Lehigh Valley Craft Beer Festival - an annual event featuring unlimited beer tastings of regional craft brews - will return to Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 3-6 p.m.

Attendees each receive unlimited beer tastings, a commemorative 4-ounce tasting mug and can also enjoy a variety of food trucks, live music, on-field games and more!

Tickets for the three-hour session are available now for just $35. Guests seeking an upgraded experience can purchase a $45 VIP ticket that adds an hour to the event, making it a 2-6 p.m. session.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Through July 6, save $5 on all general admission and VIP tickets.

Tickets are also available for designated drivers, who will receive complimentary soda and still have access to the exciting variety of food trucks. Those $5 tickets grant guests access beginning at 2 p.m.

More than two dozen breweries are expected to attend this year's event including Troegs Brewing Co., Victory Brewing Co. and Yards Brewing Co.

This year, the Lehigh Valley Craft Beer Festival will also feature a selection of beers that feature low-to-no sugar, carbohydrates, calories and beer that is all natural, vegan, non-GMO, organic and gluten free. Those beers are Michelob Ultra-Pure Gold, Owl's Brew Boozy Tea, Press Seltzer, Stella Cidre, Crook & Marker Sparkling Beverages and more.

Visit CocaColaParkEvents.com and keep an eye on our social channels for updates on this year's list of breweries.

Food Trucks will be in attendance plus Lehigh Valley IronPigs Concessions will be open for fans to purchase their food choices.

The Colour Sound and Dead Jimmy are scheduled to perform live during the event.

Please note that you must be 21 or older to attend. Vendors looking to participate with beer or bacon-themed fare should contact Allison at avalentine@ironpigsbaseball.com.

To purchase tickets for the Lehigh Valley Craft Beer Festival, visit CocaColaParkEvents.com, call (610) 841-PIGS (7447) or visit the Coca-Cola Park ticket office during normal business hours (Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The total number of participants will be limited for this event so act now to guarantee your tickets. Nearly 2,000 guests attend the festival each fall.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via Facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

