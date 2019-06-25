Gwinnett Stripers Award Monthly Grant to Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have announced the recipient of the club's June "Health and Wellness" grant. Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, a nonprofit organization that provides health and dental services exclusively to the poor and uninsured, received a $2,500 grant on Saturday, June 22 at Coolray Field.

Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett was selected in recognition of their "Helping Hands" program, which was started in 2016 after the center opened the first full-time charity dental clinic serving all of Gwinnett County. "Helping Hands" works to reduce oral health disparities for those who are poor and uninsured. The program provides affordable and reliable access to dental care, as well as education on the importance of oral hygiene habits and oral health.

According to Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, oral health is an essential yet often overlooked component of overall health. Untreated dental disease can cause chronic pain that affects daily activities like eating, sleeping, and talking. Adults and children of low socioeconomic status represent the largest group of individuals suffering from dental disease and tooth loss, especially in minority and rural communities.

The $2,500 grant from the Stripers will assist Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett in paying per-diem dentists to work alongside their staff dentist in order to serve more patients faster. The center, which usually treats 8-12 patients per day (depending on the complexity of the service required), expects to treat an additional 33 patients over a three-day span thanks to the grant.

"We are blessed and grateful to count on the financial support of the Gwinnett Stripers and the Atlanta Braves Foundation for our Helping Hands Dental Program," said Nathaly Echeverri, Development Associate for Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett. "The Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett is the only full-time charity medical and dental clinic in Gwinnett County serving our poor and uninsured friends and neighbors; therefore, we rely heavily on funds raised through the Helping Hands Program to hire contract Dentists and serve the increasing demand for charity dental services in our community. We could not carry out our mission without the financial support of our community."

About Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett: The sole source of full-time, low-cost dentistry for the poor and uninsured in Gwinnett County, Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett has provided nearly 9,000 appointments since launching the dental clinic in 2016. They are a faith-based organization and offer services to all patients regardless of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, veteran status, or immigration status. For more information, visit goodsamgwinnett.org.

About the Gwinnett Stripers Grant Program: The 2019 season marks the 11th in which the Stripers have partnered with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to award monthly grants to nonprofits. The Stripers will award a $2,500 grant each month from May through August highlighting four focuses: Military Programs (May), Health and Wellness Programs (June), Service-oriented Programs (July), and Youth Programs (August). The application process for 2019 grants closed on March 31, and information regarding the 2020 Grant Program will be announced in the offseason at GoStripers.com/community.

