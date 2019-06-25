RailRiders erase late five-run deficit, but Rochester pulls out second straight win in final at-bat

ROCHESTER, NY - On a day where the game began with wind gusts of up to 30 MPH, it felt offense would determine the outcome from the moment these teams settled into their dugouts. Several hours later it was a 10-9 win for the Rochester Red Wings over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in which the two teams combined for 30 hits (30-for-78, .385 AVG) in the slugfest.

It was a pristine 78-degree afternoon at Frontier Field and the two teams felt eachother out slowly, with the Red Wings leading just 1-0 after two innings. The RailRiders plated three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead, including a Trey Amburgey solo homer. The bottom half of inning featured a grand slam from Monday's hero, Jaylin Davis (3-for-4, 2B, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI) to thrust Rochester ahead 5-3.

The RailRiders never regained the lead, but after trailing 9-4 entering the seventh inning, plated four runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth to tie the game 9-9. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Zander Wiel knocked a bases loaded single to left field to plate the decisive run in Rochester's 10-9 victory.

RailRiders starting pitcher Brody Koerner surrendered eight runs on 11 hits before turning the ball over to the RailRiders bullpen of Kaleb Ort (1.2 IP) and Danny Coulombe (1.1 IP) who each surrendered a run over 3.0 combined innings.

The pair of games in Rochester- including Monday's 8-6 loss- mark the first time this season Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been swept.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pile on the bus following Tuesday's game and head back to NEPA. They ready themselves for the series opener against the Buffalo Bisons in which they play three games in two days starting Wednesday night. The game Wednesday is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch with a doubleheader scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Pregame coverage with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino begins at 6:35 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

