Louisville Metro Council to Honor Louisville Bats with Official Proclamation

June 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - To pay homage to Louisville Metro's diverse Hispanic and Latino population, the Louisville Bats will play as Los MurciÃ©lagos de Louisville as part of a special three-day weekend celebration at Louisville Slugger Field June 28-30, as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," or "Fun Cup".

The Louisville Metro Council, at its scheduled meeting, taking place Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. will issue an official proclamation declaring June 28-30, 2019 as "Los MurciÃ©lagos de Louisville Weekend". The proclamation is the second item on the agenda.

Additionally, as the Bats celebrate their 20th season at Louisville Slugger Field, they will also be acknowledged as one of the key catalysts for the rebirth and vibrant growth of the eastern edge of downtown Louisville, including NuLu, Whiskey Row, and Waterfront Park.

Accepting the proclamation will be Louisville Bats Copa Community Liaison, Xavier Santiago. Also in attendance will be everyone's favorite mascot, Buddy Bat, who will be wearing his MurciÃ©lagos uniform.

