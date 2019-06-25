SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (44-30) @ ROCHESTER RED WINGS (35-39)

RHP Brody Koerner (3-1, 3.43) vs. RHP Kohl Stewart (5-3, 4.56)

| Game No. 75 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | June 25, 2019 | First Pitch 12:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders held a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the 7th inning, but the Rochester Red Wings proved resilient with five runs between the 7th and 8th innings to rally for the 8-6 win Monday evening at Frontier Field.

Before a wonderfully packed stadium of 7,903 the Rochester Red Wings plated a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the 1st inning off starting pitcher Randall Delgado. Rochester did not scratch another run across off Delgado until the bottom of the 6th inning when Wilin Rosario homered to tie it 3-3.

Between those runs, the RailRiders offense put three runs on the board with SWB scoring in the 2nd inning on an RBI double from Tyler Wade to score Mike Tauchman all the way from first base. Later, it was a two-run double by Trey Amburgey in the 6th inning which gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a tentative 3-2 lead.

After the Red Wings tied it, the RailRiders cobbled together two runs in the top of the 7th inning, but Rochester's bats were resilient. A two-run home run for Brian Schales in the bottom half of the inning tied it 5-5. An inning later, Jaylin Davis delivered the decisive blow with his go-ahead three-run homer to put the Red Wings ahead 8-5 in the eventual 8-6 victory.

MATCHING HISTORY: INF Logan Morrison enters Tuesday's series-finale against the Rochester Red Wings with a home run in four consecutive games, including a pivotal game-tying, three-run homer Sunday in the bottom of the 4th inning to erase a 4-1 deficit. It was the fourth straight game in which he homered, becoming just the third player in the 30-year history of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre baseball to homer in four consecutive games. He joins Tomas Perez (May 24-27, 2000) and Tom Marsh (May 2-5, 1993) in the SWB record books.

HIGH-WATER MARK: The RailRiders knocked off the Norfolk Tides 7-6 last Wednesday night in Norfolk to improve to 38-25 (.603) and stay percentage points ahead of the Durham Bulls (39-26, .600) for the best record in the league. Since then, the RailRiders had gone 6-4 to improve to 15 games over .500, and after taking 2-of-3 games from the Durham Bulls they entered the new week one game behind Durham for the best record in the International League.

MAKING THEIR MOVE: From the desk of the Syracuse Mets' Donny Baseball -- Early in the season, the International League North Division was controlled by the red-hot Lehigh Valley IronPigs who raced out to a 18-9 start. However, entering May 19th, the Syracuse Mets (24-17) were in first place in the I.L. North Division by 1.5 games over the RailRiders (21-17). Since that date, the standings have looked like this in the division to push the RailRiders into first place by 5.5 games:

SWB 24-13 (.649)

Buffalo 24-14 (.632)

Rochester 21-16 (.568)

Pawtucket 17-20 (.459)

Lehigh Valley 15-20 (.429) *17-29 (.370) since their 18-9 start

Syracuse 12-23 (.343)

MORE POWER: Logan Morrison homered in the 7th inning Thursday night and became the sixth member of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to record double-digit homers this season. He added his 11th and 12th of the season in the first two games of the series against Durham and has joined Mike Ford (16), Ryan McBroom (16), Kyle Higshioka (11), Trey Amburgey (10) and Brad Miller (10). Last year's team had only six players with 10+ homers. Up next for the 2019 RailRiders: Breyvic Valera (8) and Gosuke Katoh (7).

