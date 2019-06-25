Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (40-34) vs. Louisville Bats (28-48)

The Indians and Bats conclude their two-game set tonight at The Vic.

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #75 / HOME #37: Indianapolis Indians (40-34) vs. Louisville Bats (28-48)

PROBABLES: RHP Eduardo Vera (3-5, 5.94) vs. RHP Tejay Antone (1-0, 8.44)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: Mitch Keller dominated up until a 50-minute rain delay in the eighth inning, and Steven Baron clubbed a two-run homer in the second as Indy dropped Louisville in the series opener, 3-1. Keller gave up a leadoff double to Scooter Gennett in the first but eventually stranded the major league rehabber at third base. After the Tribe went quietly in the first, Baron made an E5 hurt with a two-out rocket to the berm in left to make it 2-0. The long ball was his second of the season and first since April 24 at Gwinnett, and the exit velocity on the 406-foot home run was 108 mph. Ossian, Ind. native Josh VanMeter opened the fourth with a solo homer for Louisville, but Kevin Kramer drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to get the run back. Tyler Lyons (H, 4) recorded four outs in relief and Montana DuRapau (S, 6) retired the only batter he faced to earn the save. Keller allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts over 7.1 innings pitched to improve to 6-1.

KELLER TOO GOOD: Keller's 7.1-inning performance last night marked his sixth quality start with the Tribe, tied with Dario Agrazal and Alex McRae for most on the team. The Indians improved to 8-4 in his starts this year and raised their record to 4-0 when he has started against Louisville this season. Over his last five Triple-A outings, the 23-year-old has gone 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA (6er/31.1ip). He ranks among IL leaders in ERA (1st, 2.89), wins (T-2nd, 6), WHIP (3rd, 1.26), average against (T-3rd, .238) and strikeouts (T-3rd, 80).

WE'RE NOT LYON(S): LHP Tyler Lyons recorded his fifth straight scoreless outing with four outs in relief of Mitch Keller last night, lowering his season ERA to 1.93 (6er/28.0ip). The 31-year-old southpaw has yet to allow a run in 12.0 innings pitched at home.

MUST BE MONTANA: RHP Montana DuRapau extended his scoreless streak to six games (6.2ip) by recording the final out in last night's triumph. The 27-year-old has surrendered a run in just three of his 20 appearances with Indy this year and owns a remarkable 1.13 ERA (3er/24.0ip). IL opponents are batting just .095 (7-for-74) with 26 strikeouts against him, and he's held right-handed batters to an .045 average (2-for-44).

MONDAY MOTIVATION: Indianapolis improved to 5-0 in games played on Monday with the victory last night. All five wins have come against IL West opponents: 9-1 vs. Toledo (April 15), 5-3 vs. Columbus (April 29), 8-3 at Columbus (May 27), 7-6 at Louisville (June 3) and 3-1 vs. Louisville (June 24). Indy has a 32-14 advantage in run differential on Mondays.

MAKING A NEGATIVE A POSITIVE: The Indians are one of two teams in the IL with a winning record and a negative run differential. Indy is -7 in run differential but 40-34 overall. Buffalo is -17 in run differential and 39-36 overall. In the majors, there are only two teams with negative run differentials and winning records; Milwaukee is -1 and 42-36 in the NL Central and Philadelphia is -2 and 40-38 in the NL East.

HOME RUN STREAKS: Indy's pitching staff has allowed at least one home run in nine consecutive games dating back to Game 1 of a doubleheader against Pawtucket on June 16. It's the longest home run streak for opponents against Indy since the start of the 2012 season (Indy's media guides do not go back any further on this statistic). Earlier this season, the Tribe homered in 12 consecutive games (April 23-May 4), the longest stretch since 2012 as well.

CLOSE CALLS: Indianapolis is 15-9 in one-run games this year, tied with Durham (15-5) and Charlotte (15-9) for the most one-run victories in the IL. The Tribe went 14-24 in one-run ballgames last year. Eighteen of Indy's 23 games this month have been decided by three runs or less (78.3 percent). On the season, Indy has played 54 of its 74 games (73.0 percent) within three runs after playing only 60 percent (84-of-140) of its 2018 contests within three.

THE SCOUTING REPORT: Indy and Louisville are very familiar with one another this year, having already played 14 games head-to-head. The Tribe own a 9-5 advantage in the season series despite being outscored 58-57 and outhit 122-106. Indy's biggest advantage is in the extra-base hits department; the Tribe have 43 XBH to Louisville's 33 XBH, including a 29-18 advantage in doubles.

JUNE SWOON: The Indians are 9-14 in June with their struggles this month coming at the plate. Indy has totaled a league-low 83 runs in 23 games (3.61 RPG), and the offense is at the bottom of the league in home runs (16), on-base percentage (.313), slugging percentage (.390), OPS (.703) and walks (61). On the bright side, the Tribe are putting the ball in play; they have struck out a league-low 173 times this month.

Louisville's 5-17 June can be attributed to struggles on the mound. Their pitching staff has compiled a league-worst 6.42 ERA this month, well behind Syracuse's 5.92 ERA that ranks 13th. The Bats have given up 152 runs in 22 games (6.91 RPG) and have struck out just 152 batters (6.91 K/G), both the worst marks in the league. Louisville's pitchers have also issued 92 walks this month, second worst in the IL and ahead of only Pawtucket (97).

