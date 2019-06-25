Guillorme, Mets Slip by IronPigs for 3-2 Win
June 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets scored a late run to beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 3-2, on Tuesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Luis Guillorme reached base four times, including with a single that brought home the decisive run for the Mets.
Syracuse (37-40) scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the game tied, 2-2, Aaron Altherr reached base on a hit by pitch to lead off the frame. Two batters, later, with Guillorme at the plate, Altherr stole second base. Guillorme then singled to left field, scoring Altherr to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.
Syracuse reliever Paul Sewald pitched the top of the ninth. With one out, Andrew Romine singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, but Sewald got the next two batters to ground out, ending the ballgame.
Lehigh Valley (36-38) scored the game's first run in the top of the first inning. With one out, Romine doubled and moved to third base on a Phil Gosselin groundout. After a Nick Williams walk put runners on the corners, Austin Listi lined a ball to left field, scoring Romine from third for a 1-0 advantage.
The Mets took the lead in the fourth. Danny Espinosa led off with a walk. Grégor Blanco then crushed a ball over the right-field wall for a two-run home run that put Syracuse in front, 2-1.
The IronPigs tied the game in the seventh. Shane Robinson led off with a single, and Romine followed with a double, putting runners at second and third. Gosselin then hit a sacrifice fly to center field that brought home Robinson, knotting the score, 2-2.
Syracuse now starts a two-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday night. RHP Chris Mazza will be on the mound for the Mets opposite LHP Kyle Hart for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.
Images from this story
|
Luis Guillorme had two hits, two walks, and an RBI for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday afternoon
(Danny Tripodi)
