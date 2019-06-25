Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Princess & Pirate Night, Grey Retro Cap Giveaway (6.25.19)

June 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a three-game homestand hosting the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) from June 28-30. The homestand includes Princess and Pirate Night and Friday Fireworks on June 28, Grey Retro Cap Giveaway on June 29, and Sunday Funday on June 30.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Friday, June 28 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Princess & Pirate Night: A great night for the kids! Photo opportunities with princesses and pirates, a face painter and parrot, and an interactive treasure hunt

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display

Saturday, June 29 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Grey Retro Cap Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will receive a Stripers Grey Retro Cap

Sunday, June 30 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field each Sunday for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.