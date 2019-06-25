Game Notes: Louisville Bats (28-48) at Indianapolis Indians (40-34)

June 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 77, Away 41

Louisville Bats (28-48) at Indianapolis Indians (40-34)

RHP Tejay Antone (1-0, 8.44) vs. RHP Eduardo Vera (3-5, 5.94)

7:05 PM | Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | Victory Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; TuneIn

ONE MORE ON THE ROAD: The Bats finish out their season-long 8-game road trip with one more from Indianapolis, before coming home for 8 games in their final homestand before a 4-game series at Columbus that leads into the All-Star break. Tonight, right-hander Tejay Antone will look to grab his second win in as many starts, after being victorious in his 2019 Bats debut earlier on the trip against Gwinnett.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: The Bats suffered their 400th all-time loss against the Indians last night, falling to 379-400 in 779 all-time matchups since the 1982 season. Louisville will try to regain its lead in the season series at Victory Field, falling to 4-4 at Indy's home ballpark in 2019 after last night's loss. The clubs meet again on the Bats' upcoming homestand, for 3 games to begin the month of July.

SCOOTER UPDATE: Major league rehabber Scooter Gennett went 2-for-4 last night in his first career game with Louisville, and his fifth game overall on rehab assignment as he recovers from a groin strain suffered before the season. In the 5 games between Advanced-A Daytona and Louisville, he's batting .222 (4-for-18) with 2 doubles, a run scored, one walk and 3 strikeouts.

- Gennett doubled on the second pitch of the game last night, flying out to center field in his next 2 at-bats, before singling to finish the night with a .500 batting average. He was lifted for pinch-runner Narciso Crook once the game entered a rain delay in the eighth inning.

CAN'T SPELL JOSH VANMETER WITHOUT 'HOMER': First baseman Josh VanMeter went 1-for-3 with a walk and his 14th homer of the season for Louisville last night, his first since hitting a pair on May 3, also at Indianapolis. Since being optioned by the Reds, VanMeter picked up right where he left off, batting .429 (9-for-21) with 5 runs, 2 doubles, last night's home run and 5 RBI.

STRUGGLING IN QUALITY STARTS: Despite Vladimir Gutierrez going a season-high 7.0 innings last night, which was his longest outing since his last Double-A start on August 31 last season, the Bats fell below the .500 mark (9-10) when receiving a quality start (IP>6.0, ER<3) from their starting pitchers. Last season, Louisville finished 36-12 when getting a quality start from their pitchers. In Gutierrez's 5 QS's this season, LOU is 0-5.

BLAME IT ON THE RAIN: Louisville sat through a 50-minute rain delay last night, their 16th different game this season with a delay. In total, LOU's had 1,063 minutes, or nearly 18 hours, of delay time during the 2019 season. In 2018, LOU had delays in 14 different games, totaling 685 minutes of delay time, about 11-and-a-half hours.

A JUNE TO FORGET: The Bats are 5-17 in the month of June, needing to recover quickly if they want to avoid their worst June by winning percentage in club history, which is currently owned by the 1997 Redbirds, who finished the month 10-19 (.345). Over their last 10 seasons (2010-19), Louisville has finished June above .500 just twice: in 2014 (17-11) and 2018 (14-13).

