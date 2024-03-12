Two Shorthanded Goals Lead the Way for Rush

Rapid City Rush exchange congratulations along the bench

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-1 at Maverik Center on Monday night.

The Rush opened the scoring when Maurizio Colella drove the net to find Simon Boyko who scored his eighth of the year to make it 1-0. The Rush would not give up the lead the rest of the game.

Midway through the period, Tyson Helgesen extended the lead with his fourth goal of the season, and what would stand to be his third game-winning goal this year.

While the Rush offense shined in the game, Will Cranley and the Utah defense kept the Grizzlies alive, but a game misconduct given to Alex Beaucage midway through the second period halted all momentum.

Keanu Yamamoto forced a takeaway to Brett Gravelle who scored the first of two shorthanded goals on the night at 12:05 into the second period.

Logan Nelson, who now has a seven-game point streak going into Friday's game, scored the second shorthanded goal just 6:40 into the third period and the route was on.

Connor Murphy was virtually perfect in net, stopping 22 of 22 before a Josh Wesley shot nicked off Tyler Penner's stick and in for the only Utah goal. Between his last two AHL starts and his last three ECHL starts, Murphy has earned his team at least a standings point in all of them going 3-0-2 in the stretch.

Blake Bennett would add his 26th of the season to close the game and seal a massive win for the Rush.

On Friday, Rapid City was 11 points out of a playoff spot, and now they are only seven back of Utah and Wichita for the four seed. The Rush will see the Grizzlies again in less than two weeks at The Monument.

Rapid City continues the road trip to Independence, Mo. on Friday to tangle with the top-of-the-league Kansas City Mavericks. The Rush won their last game at Cable Dahmer Arena 8-4 in November.

