Griffin Luce Recalled from Loan; Luke Prokop Reassigned

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Luke Prokop has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Milwaukee Admirals. In addition, Griffin Luce has been recalled from loan to the Admirals.

Prokop, 21, has suited up in 49 games with Atlanta this year, posting 25 points (4G, 21A). The 6'6 right-shot defender also has appeared in three contests for the Admirals this season, going scoreless.

Luce, 26, will get his first bit of American Hockey League action this season, having been a steady piece of Atlanta's blue line, racking up 12 points (3G, 9A) in 59 games played.

The Glads are back in action tomorrow and Thursday, for back-to-back meetings with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

