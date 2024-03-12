Marchesan, Gladiators Dispatch Stingrays in 2-1 Victory

March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (19-36-3-1) took down the South Carolina Stingrays (33-22-2-1) in a low-scoring bout on the heels of a two-goal performance from Michael Marchesan.

First Star: Michael Marchesan (ATL) - 2 goals

Second Star: Gustavs Davis Grigals (ATL) - 32 saves, win

Third Star: Carson Gicewicz (ATL) - 1 assist, +1

The Gladiators took advantage of their fresh legs from the previous week off, generating a handful of promising scoring chances as they tested South Carolina goaltender Reid Cooper early on.

The early pressure by Atlanta would pay off nearly halfway through the period, as Michael Marchesan one-timed a shot from the left circle to give the Gladiators the 1-0 lead. The returning Carson Gicewicz earned the primary assist on the goal. (8:06)

The Stingrays knotted things up early in the second period as Jack Adams tipped in Jonny Evans' shot from the point, deflecting the puck past the glove of Gustavs Davis Grigals to tie the game at one apiece. (0:28)

Both squads engaged in a duel for the ages in the third period as each side traded dangerous scoring chances that would put away any team in the ECHL.

Michael Marchesan decided that it would not be his team to fall, however, as Griffin Luce'sblocked shot fortuitously land on his stick, netting the late goal to put the Gladiators in front 2-1. (18:06)

Well aware of how the Stingrays lost the previous night with :0.2 seconds left in regulation, the Gladiators clamped down defensively to ensure that the elusive victory would be secured as the clock struck double zeros.

Both goalies ended the night with impeccable showings between the pipes, but it was Gustavs Davis Grigals that would earn the win to the tune of a 30 save performance, earning the game's second star in the process. His net-minding counterpart Reid Cooper finished with 27 saves off 29 Atlanta shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.