Forward Reece Newkirk Assigned to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Reece Newkirk has been reassigned from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League to the Worcester Railers.

Newkirk, 23, returns to Worcester for his fourth stint with the Railers this season. In seven games for Worcester this season, he has three goals and three assists. With his assist that he recorded in the team's school day game in Maine on Tuesday, March 5th, he tied Jacob Hayhurst for fifth all-time in career points for the Railers at 70.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native has played in 43 career AHL games, totaling ten points (2-8-10). Newkirk has played in fourteen games for Bridgeport so far during the 2023-24 season, totaling three points (1-2-3). In 93 career ECHL games, the 6'0", 179 lb forward has scored 70 points (32-38-70).

