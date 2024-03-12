ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Utah's Alex Beaucage has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #806, Rapid City at Utah, on March 11.
Beaucage is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 6:16 of the second period.
Beaucage will miss Utah's game vs. Norfolk on March 16.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
