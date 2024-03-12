Grizzlies Fall 5-1 on Monday Night

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies lost 5-1 to the Rapid City Rush in front of a crowd of 4602 on Monday night at Maverik Center.

Simon Boyko got the Rush on the board 2:32 into the contest. About 10 minutes later Tyson Helgesen scored what turned out to be the game winner 12:20 in as Rapid City took a 2-0 lead. Brett Gravelle scored a shorthanded goal 12:05 into the second period to extend the Rush lead to 3-0. Logan Nelson made it a 4-0 game as he scored RC's second shorthanded goal of the night 6:40 into the third period.

Tyler Penner scored Utah's lone goal 14:23 into the third period as he redirected a Josh Wesley shot. Rapid City completed the scoring as Blake Bennett scored his team leading 26th of the year 17:43 into the third.

Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play but they were a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Rapid City outshot Utah 31 to 24. Rush goaltender Connor Murphy stopped 23 of 24 in the win. Utah's Will Cranley saved 26 of 31.

The Grizzlies homestand continues on Saturday night with Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company as they will face the Norfolk Admirals in the opener of a three-game series. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Connor Murphy (RC) - 23 of 24 saves.

2. Tyson Helgesen (RC) - 1 goal, +2.

3. Billy Constantinou (RC) - 2 assists.

