Atlanta Inks Brendan Datema to ECHL Contract

March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the club has signed defenseman Brenden Datema to an ECHL contract.

Datema, 24, joins the Gladiators after registering nine points (1G, 8A) in 35 games with Canisius College this season. Standing at 6'5, the physical blue liner also appeared in 30 games with Canisius during the 2022-23 campaign, totaling ten points (1G, 9A) in 30 games. Prior to joining the Golden Griffins, Datema suited up in 35 games with Michigan Tech, producing four points (1G, 3A).

Before his collegiate career began, Datema played in the NAHL for two seasons, both coming with the Amarillo Bulls. In 2018-19, his second season in the league, Datema led the NAHL in scoring among defenseman, registering 60 points (21G, 39A) in just 58 games, while also amassing another five points (2G, 3A) in 13 playoff contests.

The Gladiators back in action on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, for back-to-back games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Enmarket Arena. Catch all the action live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

