K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Ryan Naumovski
March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie forward Ryan Naumovski was signed to a Standard Player Contract.
Naumovski, 24, joins the K-Wings after spending the 2023-24 season with Augustana University (NCAA D-I). The Shelby Township, MI native recorded eight goals and 17 assists across 34 games with the Vikings this year.
Prior to suiting up for Augustana, the 6-0 forward played four seasons at Niagara University (NCAA D-I). The righty-shot skated 132 games for the Purple Eagles and totaled 23 goals and 58 assists with 18 PIMS from 2019 thru 2023.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus the Allen Americans (25-28-2-1) for 'Game Show Night' and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.
