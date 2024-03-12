ECHL Transactions - March 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 11, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jordan Timmons, F

Norfolk:

Jeremiah Addison, F

Wheeling:

Colin Van Den Hurk, D

Michael McChesney, F

Troy Williams, D

Christian Propp, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Toledo

Florida:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Greenville:

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve

Indy:

Add Cameron Hillis, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Iowa:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pavel Novak, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F recalled by Rochester

Delete Olivier Nadeau, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Newfoundland:

Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Henderson

Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F traded to Worcester

Toledo:

Delete Carson Denomie, F traded to Atlanta

Delete Jake Willets, D traded to Atlanta

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F recalled by San Diego

Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve

Wichita:

Add Declan Smith, F signed contract, added to active roster

