ECHL Transactions - March 11
March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 11, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jordan Timmons, F
Norfolk:
Jeremiah Addison, F
Wheeling:
Colin Van Den Hurk, D
Michael McChesney, F
Troy Williams, D
Christian Propp, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Toledo
Florida:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Greenville:
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve
Indy:
Add Cameron Hillis, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Iowa:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Pavel Novak, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F recalled by Rochester
Delete Olivier Nadeau, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Newfoundland:
Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Henderson
Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F traded to Worcester
Toledo:
Delete Carson Denomie, F traded to Atlanta
Delete Jake Willets, D traded to Atlanta
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F recalled by San Diego
Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Martel, F activated from reserve
Wichita:
Add Declan Smith, F signed contract, added to active roster
