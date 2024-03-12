ECHL Transactions - March 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 12, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Zach Bannister, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Mason Emoff, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Jordan Timmons, F from Greenville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Brenden Datema, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Willets, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Carson Denomie, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Delete Griffin Luce, D recalled by Milwaukee

Delete Luke Prokop, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Cincinnati:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

Delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Florida:

Add Cam Hausinger, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Evan Nause, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F traded to Indy

Delete Justin MacPherson, D traded to Kansas City

Iowa:

Add Jonny Sorenson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Kalamazoo:

Add Ryan Naumovski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Orlando:

Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Simon Boyko, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Toledo:

Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Emond, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Tulsa:

Add Cade Townend, D signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

