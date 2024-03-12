ECHL Transactions - March 12
March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 12, 2024:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Norfolk:
Zach Bannister, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Mason Emoff, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Jordan Timmons, F from Greenville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Brenden Datema, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Willets, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Carson Denomie, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve
Delete Griffin Luce, D recalled by Milwaukee
Delete Luke Prokop, D recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Cincinnati:
Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
Delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Florida:
Add Cam Hausinger, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Add Evan Nause, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F traded to Indy
Delete Justin MacPherson, D traded to Kansas City
Iowa:
Add Jonny Sorenson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Kalamazoo:
Add Ryan Naumovski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Orlando:
Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Simon Boyko, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Toledo:
Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Emond, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Tulsa:
Add Cade Townend, D signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
