Stingrays Sign Jacob Hudson

March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Jacob Hudson to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Hudson, 23, averaged 2.13 points per game this season with St. Francis Xavier University. In three seasons of Canadian college hockey, Hudson has tallied 88 points (31 goals, 57 assists) in 74 career games with St. Francis Xavier.

"Jacob is a player who has been able to score at every level," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He had a great college career, and before that, he was a captain for his junior team. He has a constant motor, works hard, and can stir things up. We are very excited to add him to our group."

Before his college career, Hudson spent parts of five seasons playing for the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and wore a letter on his jersey for three of those seasons. In his final season with the Wildcats, Hudson served as team captain and tallied 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 22 games.

The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday night against the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.