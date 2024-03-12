ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.

Reading's Leonard fined, suspended

Reading's Steven Leonard has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #793, Reading at Norfolk, on March 9.

Leonard is suspended one game under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slashing infraction and two games for receiving a game misconduct for aggressor at 19:18 of the third period.

Leonard will miss Reading's games at Worcester (March 13 and March 15) and at Maine (March 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk's Katic fined

Norfolk's Danny Katic has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #793, Reading at Norfolk, on March 9.

Katic is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 19:18 of the third period.

Kalamazoo's Reddekopp fined

Kalamazoo's Chaz Reddekopp has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #802, Toledo at Kalamazoo, on March 10.

Reddekopp is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

