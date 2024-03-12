Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Justin Macpherson
March 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have acquired defenseman Justin MacPherson from the Florida Everblades, the organization announced today.
"We are very excited to have Justin join the Mavericks," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "He is a mobile, skilled defenseman who breaks pucks down well. He is coming off an incredibly successful collegiate career at St. Mary's University and we are excited to see him on the ice."
MacPherson, 23, comes to Kansas City after three seasons with Saint Mary's University (USports) and one game with the Everblades this season.
In 71 career USports games, MacPherson scored 10 goals and added 49 assists for 59 points and a +23 rating.
The Ontario native was named to the 2021-22 USports All-Rookie Team for a season in which he recorded 23 points in 21 games from the blue line.
The ECHL-leading and playoff-bound Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena on March 15 and 16 for games against the Rapid City Rush, with Affiliation Night being celebrated during the Saturday contest. Single-game tickets are available for all remaining Mavericks regular season home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.
