Oilers Sign Rookie Defenseman Cade Townend

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie defenseman Cade Townend.

Townend, 24, joins the Oilers upon completion of his NCAA career, totaling 52 points (18G, 34A) in 165 games from the blue line, initially with Mercyhurst before closing his career with Robert Morris in 2023-24. At Mercyhurst, Townend was a teammate of Dante Sheriff and former Oiler Geoff Kitt. A native of Carleton Place, the 6'1, 185 lbs. defenseman spent most of his junior career with his hometown Canadians, compiling 70 points (17G, 53A) in 170 CCHL games. Townend won a title with the Canadians in 2016-17 and was named to the CCHL First All-Star Team in 2018-19.

The Oilers play tomorrow, March 13 in Wichita, Kansas at 7:05 p.m. against the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena before heading for back-to-back games in Indianapolis against the Fuel on Friday and Saturday.

