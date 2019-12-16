'Twas the Walleye Weekly Before Christmas...

Overall Record: 15-8-2-0, Tied 2nd Central Division,

Current Streak: 4 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Thursday, December 12 at Indy (4-3 OT Loss)

Friday, December 13 vs. Indy (6-2 Win)

Saturday, December 14 at Cincinnati (4-3 OT Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, December 20 at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

Saturday, December 21 at Indy at 6:05 p.m. (5:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230 | Fleetwood's Tap Room)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, December 16 - No Practice

Tuesday, December 17 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, December 18 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O- Shanter

Thursday, December 19 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Friday, December 20 - Game at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 - Game at Indy at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 22 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com.

WALLEYE NOTES

The comeback kids: Twice in three games this past week the Walleye found themselves down 3-0 after the first period only to rebound for points. Thursday in Indy, the Fuel took the 3-0 advantage on the Walleye but Toledo roared back with two goals in the third to even the score before Indy won the game in overtime. Saturday night Toledo rebounded from the 3-0 deficit in Cincinnati but this time they pulled off the victory when Brett Boeing netted the game-winning overtime goal. In between the comebacks the Walleye used a four goal third period Friday night to pull away from Indy in a 6-2 victory.

Another home game, another sellout: The Walleye saw 7,446 at the Huntington Center Saturday, which was the 8th sellout crowd of the year in nine Walleye home games. The Walleye are averaging 7,732 per contest which is second most in the ECHL. Toledo is the lone team in the ECHL to be averaging over capacity per game (104.1%).

Boeing on the roll: Forward Brett Boeing netted the game-winning goals in both the Friday and Saturday night wins, stretching his goal scoring streak to four consecutive games. The first year forward has 13 points (7G, 6A) over 20 games.

Shots and shots: Toledo has been finding the net with 115 shots on goal in the past three games, including setting a season high with 43 on goal Thursday. Only once in the last 12 games have the Walleye been held under 30 shots in a contest and are averaging 35 on goal during that stretch.

Walleye add a defenseman: Defenseman Kevin Spinozzi has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye. The native of Granby, Quebec, was over in Austria to start this season and had eight points (2G, 6A) over 25 contests. He skated in 44 games last year with the Wheeling Nailers picking up nearly a point per game with 38 points (17G, 21A) while playing in last year's ECHL All-Star Game held at the Huntington Center. The 23 year old defenseman skated in five seasons in the OHL between Soo and Sarnia appearing in 275 total games with 28 goals, 85 assists and a plus 44. While at Sarnia, he worked with current Walleye Associate Head Coach Andy Delmore.

Two road games this week: Toledo has two games on tap this week starting Friday night in Wheeling, Toledo is 3-0-0 against the Nailers so far this year including a pair of wins in West Virginia. The short week concludes for the Walleye on Saturday in Indy. The two teams just played twice last week with each taking a game. The Walleye own a 1-1-1 record against the Fuel this year.

'Tis the season to give: On Tuesday, December 10, the Toledo Walleye continued its tradition of ringing the bells in support of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive. Sixteen players and various Walleye front office personnel volunteered at the Kroger store in Perrysburg and the Kroger store on Monroe St. in Sylvania, raising a total of $932. Thank you to those who donated: Happy holidays!

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brett Boeing (3 goals - 0 assists = 3 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Billy Christopoulos (2-0-1, 2.92 GAA, .911 save %)

Nickelodeon Weekend Jersey Revealed

"It's log, it's log, it's better than bad, it's good!"

Celebrate Nickelodeon Ren & Stimpy Weekend (voted on by the fans!)

Friday, January 3 and Saturday, January 4, 2020

The Walleye will wear jerseys inspired by The Ren & Stimpy Show. Half of the game worn jerseys will be raffled off on January 3 with the other half raffled off on January 4. Proceeds to benefit the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Association and the Walleye Wishing Well.

