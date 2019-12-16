ECHL Transactions - December 16
December 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 16, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Mike Crocock, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG
Delete Peter Fitzgerald, G released as EBUG
Allen:
Delete Gabriel Gagne, F loaned to Ontario
Atlanta:
Add Ben Halford, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Luke Nogard, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Brampton:
Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville
Florida:
Add Nick Schaus, D activated from reserve
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jason Binkley, D returned from loan to Cleveland
Greenville:
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Jacksonville:
Add Braylon Shmyr, F activated from reserve [12/15]
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve [12/15]
Newfoundland:
Add Mac Hollowell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Scott Pooley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Brady Ferguson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve
Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Tulsa:
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by San Antonio
Delete Jack Kopacka, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
