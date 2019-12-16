ECHL Transactions - December 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 16, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Mike Crocock, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add A.J. Whiffen, G added as EBUG

Delete Peter Fitzgerald, G released as EBUG

Allen:

Delete Gabriel Gagne, F loaned to Ontario

Atlanta:

Add Ben Halford, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Brampton:

Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Add Nick Schaus, D activated from reserve

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Dehner, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jason Binkley, D returned from loan to Cleveland

Greenville:

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Jacksonville:

Add Braylon Shmyr, F activated from reserve [12/15]

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve [12/15]

Newfoundland:

Add Mac Hollowell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Scott Pooley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brady Ferguson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve

Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Tulsa:

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by San Antonio

Delete Jack Kopacka, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

