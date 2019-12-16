Steelheads Weekly - December 16, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (14-9-5) head into the holidays with a three-game road weekend heading across the country.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Fort Wayne Komets: L 4-2

Shots: Komets 25, Steelheads 23

PP: Komets 0-for-4, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads dropped the opening game of the franchise series against the Komets in a 4-2 loss on from CenturyLink Arena. The Komets opened the scoring past the midway point of the game to get the first franchise tally, however forward Tye Felhaber (16:46 2nd) answered for the home side's opening goal and a 1-1 game. Two swift goals by the Komets spread the advantage to two, 3-1. Forward A.J. White (PP, EA, 17:43 3rd) gave the home side life, however the insurance goal from the Komets pushed the game out of reach in the 4-2 result. Colton Point (3-5-1) stopped 21 of 24 shots in the loss.

Friday, December 13 vs. Fort Wayne Komets: W 4-2

Shots: Komets 42, Steelheads 24

PP: Komets 1-for-6, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads struck swiftly to counter with a 4-2 win from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Tye Felhaber (11:10 1st) netted the lone goal of the opening period to start the home scoring for the second-straight game. Three goals came less than three minutes apart in the second period from forwards Will Merchant (0:32 2nd) and A.J. White (1:10 2nd; 3:29 2nd) to earn their largest lead of the game, 4-0. The Komets got on the board and cut the lead, 4-2, in half following a tally early in the third period. Even with the Komets pressing, the quick scoring helped the Steelheads to the win. Tomas Sholl (10-4-4) denied 40 of 42 shots in the win

Saturday, December 14 vs. Fort Wayne Komets: W 5-4

Shots: Komets 39, Steelheads 26

PP: Komets 3-for-5, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads finished the homestand on a positive note with a 5-4 win from CenturyLink Arena. The Komets struck on the first shift, but forward Spencer Naas (1:25 1st) quickly answered back to tie the game, 1-1. Forwards Will Merchant (17:46 1st), Marc-Olivier Roy (PP, 4:33 2nd) and Colton Saucerman (7:05 2nd) helped to stretch the lead to its largest of the weekend, 4-1, before the Komets came back with two more tallies late in the second period. Defenseman Brady Norrish (11:49 3rd) capitalized on a pivotal insurance goal that became the game-winner after a late Komets goal. Despite the late push, the Steelheads held on for the 5-4 win. Colton Point (4-5-1) saved 35 of 39 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, December 18 @ Norfolk Admirals - 5:30 p.m. MT

Friday, December 20 @ Norfolk Admirals - 5:30 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 21 @ Norfolk Admirals - 5:30 p.m. MT

The Steelheads play their sole three games against the Norfolk Admirals heading into the holidays in a cross-country road trip. The Steelheads last met the Admirals during the 2017-18 Opening Weekend in Boise, splitting their sole two games that season, but their only road meetings came the year before in November when the Steelheads went 2-0-1 in that series. In their brief series history, the Steelheads own a 3-1-1 record against the Admirals. This is the second of seven games against the South Division after falling 3-0 to Orlando on November 20.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

CenturyLink Hat Giveaway: Return from the holidays with free gear thanks to the CenturyLink Hat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 27. The first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a free Steelheads hat. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Holiday Hat Trick: Get the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season with the Steelheads Holiday Hat Trick. Three any game ticket vouchers and a Steelheads hat start at just $45. Call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com to purchase.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads closed their four-week homestand with a 6-5-1 record after back-to-back wins last week. The team is now 8-6-1 at CenturyLink Arena this season.

- The Steelheads have points in four of their last five games, going 3-1-1 in that stretch while also earning four goals or more in four of their last six contests.

- The Steelheads play their first road game since November 17, and the team is 6-3-4 away from home.

- Captain A.J. White finished the homestand leading in points (5-9-14) while also on a five-game point streak (4-7-11). He also earned six points (3-3-6) in last week's games.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 13 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 22 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 26 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta

GW GOALS: 2 - Will Merchant/Anthony Nellis

PIMS: 63 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 96 - Will Merchant

WINS: 10 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.50 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .913 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 19-5-3-0, 41 pts

2. Steelheads 14-9-3-2, 33 pts

3. Rapid City 15-9-3-0, 33 pts

4. Wichita 12-11-5-0, 29 pts

5. Utah 11-8-4-1, 27 pts

6. Kansas City 11-12-2-0-, 24 pts

7. Tulsa 11-15-2-0, 24 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads head across the country to take on the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. MT and return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

