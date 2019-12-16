Mavs Monday: KC Splits Weekend in Florida, Returns Home Friday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After a weekend split with the Florida Everblades, the Kansas City Mavericks now turn their attention to the Orlando Solar Bears this Wednesday before returning home for a weekend set against the Utah Grizzlies and Tulsa Oilers before the holiday break. Captain Rocco Carzo's overtime goal in Saturday's game vs. the Everblades snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mavericks. The Mavs are still in the thick of the divisional race, trailing the Wichita Thunder for the Mountain Division's fourth and final playoff spot by just five points.

Last Week's Action

Tue. 12/10: 4-0 L vs. Indy

Fri. 12/13: 5-3 L at Florida

Sat. 12/14: 5-4 W (OT) at Florida

This Week's Schedule

Wed. 12/18: at Orlando Solar Bears

Fri. 12/20: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Sat. 12/21: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (19-5-3-0, 41 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (14-9-3-2, 33 points)

3. Rapid City Rush (15-9-3-0, 33 points)

4. Wichita Thunder (12-11-5-0, 29 points)

5. Utah Grizzlies (11-8-4-1, 27 points)

6. Kansas City Mavericks (11-12-2-0, 24 points)

7. Tulsa Oilers (11-15-2-0, 24 points)

Parsons

Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons has been stellar since being assigned to KC by the Stockton Heat last month. In his last five starts with KC, Parsons is 4-1-0-0 and holds a .912 save percentage in the month of December.

Teddy Bears

The Mavericks announced the total number of stuffed animals donated in their annual Teddy Bear Toss on December 7th against the Fort Wayne Komets. A total of 4,717 toys were collected and will now be donated to HCA Midwest child life services and other various local organizations to help children in need this holiday season.

Standings Scramble

The Mavericks currently sit five points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. Each team in the division is within at most five points of a playoff spot and five of the seven teams in the division holds a .500-or-better record.

Dominant Road PK

The Mavericks road penalty kill percentage went over 90 percent this weekend with a four-for-four penalty kill performance against Florida Saturday. They are now the top road PK unit in the ECHL. The Mavericks penalty kill overall ranks sixth in the league at 84.9 percent.

Road OT record

With Rocco Carzo's overtime winner on Saturday, the Mavericks are now 2-1 in road overtime games, with their first road OT win coming on November 30 against Wichita.

Ugly Sweater Party

The Mavericks will be wearing ugly Christmas sweater jerseys against the Tulsa Oilers for Saturday's game. The jerseys will be auctioned off in a live postgame jersey auction. Proceeds will benefit Restoration House, which is an organization dedicated to rehabilitating victims of human trafficking. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive an alpine hat courtesy of Safelite AutoGlass.

