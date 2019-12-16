Swamp Rabbits Weekly

December 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





WEEKLY RECAP

Last week was a week in which the Greenville Swamp Rabbits had to endure a gut punch, get back up, and rise again. It was a week in which the team suffered a three-game losing skid, but returned to form in earnest on Sunday afternoon in a breakout win over their closest competitor in the standings.

Wednesday was a playoff-style affair with their I-85 rival, the Atlanta Gladiators. The Glads raced out to a 2-0 lead until the Swamp Rabbits got a shorthanded goal from Michael Pelech on a steal set up by leading scorer Liam Pecararo. Aside from that, Atlanta goaltender Sean Bonar played his best game of the season, made 30 saves, and kept Greenville off the board the rest of the way. Joel Messner added an empty net goal in the final moments to seal the Glads' win.

The Orlando Solar Bears came to town for the first time this season, and Teddy Bear Toss appeared to be going strong. The game was tied at one after an entertaining first 20 minutes in which Jacob Pritchard's goal opened the floodgates for nearly 2,000 stuffed animals to litter the ice, all to be donated to Happy Wheels and Toys for Tots.

Orlando, however, took control of the game after that point. The Solar Bears scored four unanswered goals, including three on 12 shots in the third period, to put the game away. Zach Fucale, Orlando's netminder, was the exclamation point on the night, with a 28 save performance to keep Greenville's struggling offense off the board.

Saturday night in Charleston was a date with the top team in the South Division, and a powerhouse club in the entire ECHL. The Stingrays scored just over two minutes into the action, and never looked back. The Rays kept Greenville to just 16 shots on the night, and the struggling offense could not solve goaltender Parker Milner, who pitched his fourth shutout of the season.

In need of a positive pushback against the Solar Bears on Sunday, the Swamp Rabbits' offense came to life, and goaltender Ryan Bednard held the fort in the big win to snap the slump. The defense held Orlando to 18 shots on goal, and it was Greenville's turn to score four unanswered goals.

Tied at two after two, Matt Marcinew scored the game-winning goal at the 3:06 mark of the second period. Pritchard's power play goal added insurance. The goal got the team's power play back on track with its first power play goal since late November in the win.

12/11 vs Atlanta Gladiators - L 3-1

12/13 vs Orlando Solar Bears - L 5-1

12/14 at South Carolina Stingrays - L 3-0

12/15 vs Orlando Solar Bears - W 6-2

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades

Friday, December 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Listen - Watch

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades

Saturday, December 21 - 7:00 p.m.

Listen - Watch

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Michael Pelech - 4 GP | 1 G - 2 A - 3 P

The team captain posted three points over the week, and was a massive part of the 6-2 win on Sunday afternoon. Pelech has two goals and eight assists since November 19.

RABBIT TAILS

Liam Pecararo leads the way in rookie goal scoring (15), and ranks tied for second in rookie point scoring (26).

Goaltender Ryan Bednard ranks fifth in saves (469), and Jeremy Helvig ranks fifth in save percentage (.925).

The Swamp Rabbits are tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals (6), and have given up the second-fewest shorthanded goals in the league (1).

On average, the Swamp Rabbits commit the eighth-fewest penalty minutes per game in the league (11.70).

The team remains tied for the second-most wins in conference (12) with Florida.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (19-2-3) - 41 pts

Florida Everblades (15-7-4) - 34 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-13-1) - 27 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (10-11-5) - 25 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (11-12-0) - 22 pts

Norfolk Admirals (9-15-3) - 21 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (8-12-4) - 20 pts

ECHL Stories from December 16, 2019

