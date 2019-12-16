Everblades Shatter Teddy Bear Toss Record with 10,466 Stuffed Animals

ESTERO, Fla. - A sellout crowd of 7,334 helped the Florida Everblades set a new franchise record by donating 10,466 stuffed animals at the team's 21st annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Synovus on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Forward Zach Magwood's eighth goal of the season just 5:30 into the first period against the Kansas City Mavericks set off the record-setting frenzy of stuffed animals. Florida eventually earned a point by forcing overtime with a goal in the last four minutes of regulation on Saturday.

The promotion that started in the 1999-2000 season has seen the Everblades collect more than 120,000 teddy bears total for children in Southwest Florida.

"We challenged each fan to bring three teddy bears on Saturday night, and once again, our fantastic fans came through to help us set the franchise record," said Chris Palin, the Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "We're thrilled that we surpassed more than 10,000 bears. We are sincerely grateful to our fans, Synovus, and Animal Refuge Center for their continued support to help us give back to the community in Southwest Florida during the holiday season."

The Everblades team and staff will visit Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida on Monday to deliver stuffed animals to patients, which is a yearly tradition done in conjunction with the Teddy Bear Toss game.

Golisano Children's Hospital is one of many local organizations that receive stuffed animals from the game. Teddy bears are also donated to Toys for Tots, Adopt a Family, Northside Naples Kiwanis Club, and If I Can Dream Foundation, among others.

Organizations interested in receiving stuffed animals should contact Meagan Stover with the Everblades at 239-948-7825 ext. 1033 or by email at meagans@floridaeverblades.com.

The Everblades continue their season-high seven-game homestand this week with three games, starting with a Wednesday night matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

