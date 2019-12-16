Mariners Weekly: Christmas Vacation

Two games remain before the holiday break, and four massive points will be up for grabs as the Mariners visit Glens Falls, New York this weekend to play another pair of games with a very familiar opponent, the Adirondack Thunder. The Thunder are currently two points ahead of the Mariners for fourth in the North, with Maine holding four games in hand - which will become six after Adirondack visits Newfoundland on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. If all breaks right, the Mariners have a chance to be in a playoff position by the time their Christmas Eve dinner of choice hits the table next week.

The week that was

Tuesday, Dec. 10th - ADK: 2, MNE: 3/OT

The Mariners completed a three game sweep of Adirondack - all three games being decided by one goal. Ted Hart and Alex Kile helped the Mariners to a 2-0 lead by the early stages of the second period, but the Thunder used a pair of power play goals to rally and force OT. Nearly the entire seven minute sudden death session passed until Dillan Fox redirected Brandon Crawley's pass from the left wall for the game winner with just 20 seconds remaining. Francois Brassard got his first start and win of the season. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, Dec. 13th - MNE: 4, WOR: 2

Michael McNicholas and Greg Chase each broke long goal-less droughts, McNicholas scoring a pair including the game winning penalty shot goal in the second period, and Chase snapped a Mariners 0-for-27 in the power play with an insurance goal in the third. Connor LaCouvee picked up his sixth win of the season, and the Mariners tied a season high with their fourth victory in a row. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, Dec. 14th - MNE: 2, WOR: 3

The Mariners came out flat, and put themselves in an early 2-0 hole, including Worcester's Teddy Bear Toss goal only 2:13 into the game. Despite playing a much better final 40 minutes, the Mariners didn't get on the board until the middle stages of the third period, at which point Alex Kile made it a 3-1 Railers lead. Zach Tolkinen made things very interesting when he sliced the deficit to one, but the Mariners couldn't get any closer and saw their winning streak snapped. FULL GAME RECAP

Transactions (oldest to most recent)

F Ryan Gropp was recalled to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers

D Jonathan Racine was loaned to the AHL's Stockton Heat

This week's schedule (all times Eastern)

Fri, Dec. 20 @ Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 PM (AWAY)

Sat, Dec. 21 @ Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 PM (AWAY)

The Mariners and Thunder meet for the fourth and fifth times of six in December, with the Mariners now leading the season series, four games to three. Maine won its last trip to the Cool Insuring Arena on December 6th, with Jake Elmer netting his second hat trick of the season against the Thunder, including the overtime winner. Regardless of point differential, the Mariners will carry six games in hand on the Thunder entering the holiday break. Both games begin at 7:00, with pregame coverage on the Mariners broadcast network beginning at 6:45. A free radio broadcast is available at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen and fans can also subscribe to watch in HD on ECHL.tv - the "AWAY" option will carry the Mariners broadcast.

Other News

MARINERS OFFER $10,000 PRIZES DURING "WINNING 3KEND"

MARINERS OFFER 'SKATE AND SCARF' PACKAGES FOR HOLIDAY GAMES

JAKE ELMER NAMED INGLASCO ECHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Mariners Coach's Show

The Mariners Coach's Show is off for the next two weeks due to travel and the holiday break, but it will return on Thursday, January 2nd at Three Dollar Dewey's at 241 Commercial St. in downtown Portland. The show airs from 6-7 PM and also broadcasts live on MarinersOfMaine.com/listen. After each show, a guest will give away four ice row tickets to a future Mariners home game.

Looking ahead:

After the Christmas break, the Mariners return to the Cross Insurance Arena to meet Adirondack again at 7 PM on December 26th for Nickelodeon Takeover Night, featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles specialty jerseys, which will be available on auction through the Handbid App. Co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kevin Eastman is a native of Westbrook, Maine. It's also "Jewish Heritage Night," featuring a menorah lighting ceremony during intermission. It's a 7:15 puck drop on December 27th against the Reading Royals and it's STEM Day, science and technology related in-game promotions. The full promotional schedule is here. All Friday night home games are "1-2-3 Fridays" featuring $1 Aquafina waters, $2 Pepsi proucts, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. Both games also feature the "Skate and Scarf" package, where fans can get a ticket to the game, a Mariners scarf, and a pre-game skate with Beacon the Puffin plus a snack buffet for just $29. Only 100 packages are available for each game.

Holiday Packs:

Four tiers of Mariners holiday packs are available, featuring tickets and collectible Mariners items! Holiday packs can be purchased through the Mariners online shop here. All purchases made in the online store after December 20th will not be shipped until after the New Year.

Community Collection:

The Mariners and the Cross Insurance Arena are collecting new packages of underwear and socks to benefit the Preble Street Teen Center at home games in the months of December and January. Fans who donate five items will receive a ticket to a Mariners weekday game. Items MUST be donated at the Promotions Port to the right of the main security gates. While the Mariners will accept donations at their office, fans are not eligible to receive tickets unless the items are donated at a game.

