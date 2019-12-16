Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 16

December 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa bookended a Saturday loss at the BOK Center with two big wins over the Wichita Thunder this past weekend

OVERALL RECORD: 11-15-2-0 (24 points, 7th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 13 -Wichita 3, Tulsa 6 (BOK Center, Tulsa OK) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK - The Oilers turned in a stellar performance at the BOK Center on Friday night, defeating Wichita 6-3 in the first of three games between the two teams this weekend. Tulsa opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 11:11 mark of the first period. J.J. Piccinich tipped a blast from Josh Wesley through the legs of Mitch Gillam, giving the Oilers the lone goal of the opening frame. Robby Jackson picked up his eighth of the season, receiving the puck from the right-wing circle via Adam Pleskach before ripping it past the blocker of Gillam 6:11 into the middle frame. Jack Kopacka picked up his second point of the night less than a minute later, sniping home a shot from the right-wing circle after Jake Clifford found him in the clear at the 7:06 mark. Jackson got his second of the period, hammering home a back-door feed from Kopacka at the 15:30 mark of the second frame. Patrick Parkkonen scored his second of the season series, and third of the season, blasting a shot from the point past Devin Williams and into the top of the cage 1:22 after Jackson's goal, bringing the game to 4-1. Wesley wasted no time in the final frame, launching a Thunder penalty kill clearing attempt into the top of the net just 1:35 into the final frame, restoring the Oilers' four-goal lead. Ostap Safin picked up his eighth of the year, rifling a laser inside the top-right corner of the cross bar 1:03 past the halfway point of the third period. Cameron Hebig scored his fifth just 12 seconds later, stuffing home a short-side chance to make the game 5-3. Kopacka gave the Oilers some breathing space at the 17:15 mark, closing out the scoring with a low snipe he created by blocking a shot just inside his own blue line before ripping it from the top of the left-wing circle.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Wichita 5, Tulsa 2 (BOK Center, - Tulsa, OK) Box Score

>> TULSA, OK - The Oilers pulled even with Wichita on two separate occasions, but couldn't pick up a win against the Thunder on Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss night at the BOK Center. Spencer Dorowicz wasted no time, stuffing a puck past Devin Williams just 15 seconds into the game. It was the lone goal of the opening frame, and Evan Weninger stopped all 16 shots he faced in his first appearance against the Oilers. The ECHL's leading-scoring defenseman, Josh Wesley, brought the game even, raining the stuffed animals onto the ice with his tap-in goal from the stick of J.J. Piccinich 3:51 into the middle frame. Ostap Safin restored the Thunder lead with his ninth of the season less than two minutes later off a power play snipe. Tulsa's Cam Knight answered with a power play tally of his own, squeezing the puck through Weninger one second past the halfway mark of the game, bringing the game to 2-2. Jason Salvaggio gave the Thunder their third lead of the night with a top shelf goal at the 17:33 mark. Brendan De Jong registered his second of the season, popping a snapshot in-and-out of the net in the blink of an eye at the 12:02 mark of the third period. Safin closed things out with his team-leading 10th goal of the season, an empty netter.

Sunday, Dec. 15 - Wichita 3, Tulsa 5 (BOK Center, - Tulsa, OK) Box Score

>> TULSA, OK - The Oilers dominated the final frame, outshooting Wichita 22-4 in the third period, defeating the Thunder 5-3 at the BOK Center on Sunday. Wichita scored in the opening minute for the second-straight night when Beau Starrett stuffed the puck under Olle Eriksson Ek's pad on the short side. Tulsa newcomer Cory Ward scored his first with the team, a top-shelf bomb created off a hustle play by J.J. Piccinich. Peter Crinella broke the deadlock in the second period, ripping the puck over the blocker of Eriksson Ek 5:39 into the middle frame. Tulsa answered 21 seconds later with Mike McKee finding Charlie Sampair alone beneath the right-wing circle, allowing the forward to walk to the front of the net before roofing the puck in close. Crinella notched his second of the game off a one-time feed from the corner from Patrick Parkkonen with 1:20 remaining in the middle frame. The Oilers entered the final frame trailing by a goal, something they haven't been able to overcome this season. Ward jumped on the Thunder early, pulling the puck from the end boards before squeezing it through Mitch Gillam, squaring the game up at 3-3 1:06 into the final frame. Exactly eight minutes later, Charlie Sampair ripped a puck from the slot that was gloved down by Gillam, but the puck slid to Ward, who completed his hat trick by sliding the puck inside the post, giving the Oilers their first and final lead of the night. Jack Kopacka gave Tulsa some insurance, closing out the game at the 19:45 mark with an empty-net tally, his fourth goal in his five games with Tulsa.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Thursday Dec. 19 - UTAH AT Tulsa 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Friday Dec. 20 - TULSA AT WICHITA 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)

Saturday Dec. 21 - TULSA AT KANSAS CITY 7:05 p.m. - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (Independence, MO)

FAST FACTS

- Jack Kopacka had the best individual performance of any player against the Thunder on Friday, posting five points (2G, 3A)

. Cory Ward posted the team's second hat trick this season in his third game with the Oilers, the fastest hat trick recorded by a player acquired by trade in the ECHL era.

. Josh Welsey leads all ECHL players in shots and all defenseman in power play goals.

. J.J. Piccincih was involved in all three of the Oilers' opening goals this weekend, scoring Friday's tally and registering the primary assist on Saturday and Sunday's goals.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa leads the ECHL in shots/game for the fourth-straight week, recording 38.32 per game.

- The Oilers have a +2 goal differential in the second period, a -3 in the opening frame and a -1 differential in the third period, remaining fairly even through each game.

. Tulsa won on Sunday without scoring a power play goal, the first time since Nov. 3 against Rapid City.

. On Sunday the Oilers won their first game of the season when trailing through two, bringing the record to 1-11-1-0

. Tulsa is 10-12-2-0 when outshooting their opponent, winning only one of the four games in which they've been outshot.

. Tulsa continues to dominate going into the break with the lead, posting a 6-0-1-0 record when heading into the opening break with the lead.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 27- J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 10 -Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 19 - J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 60 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 5 - Josh Wesley

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati, Robby Jackson

SHOTS: 108- Josh Wesley

WINS: 7 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.49 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .914- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -16/109 (14.7%) - 16th in the ECHL

Last Week - 3/13 (23.1%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 94/114 (82.5%) - 15th in the ECHL

Last Week - 9/10 (90%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.