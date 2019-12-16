Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 (December 9 - December 15, 2019)

INDY FUEL WEEK 9 RESULTS: 2-1-0-0, 12-13-0-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Tuesday, December 10 - Fuel 4 at Kansas City 0

The Fuel outscored the Kansas City Mavericks 4-0 in Tuesday night's dominant win at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Charles Williams stopped 32 of 32 shots faced to pick up his second shutout of the season.

Thursday, December 12 - Fuel 4 vs Toledo 3

Indy hosted the Toledo Walleye on Thursday night in the first half of a home-and-home series. The Fuel jumped out to an early lead, scoring three straight goals in the third period but were unable to hold on to the lead, allowing Toledo to score three of their own in the third period. Derian Plouffe netted the overtime winner 1:18 into the overtime period and sending Indy to Toledo with a 4-3 win.

Friday, December 13 - Fuel 2 at Toledo 6

In the second half of a home-and-home series, the Fuel faced the Walleye at the Huntington Center for the first time this season. Indy saw Spencer Watson extend his 12-game point streak with two goals of his own but a four-goal third period gave Toledo a 6-2 win on Friday night.

Saturday, December 14 - Fuel 5 vs Kalamazoo 2

Closing out three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for the annual teddy bear toss game. Indy opened the scoring :59 seconds into the game and kept the scoring coming, putting up five goals from five different players and earning a 5-2 win over the Wings.

INDY FUEL WEEK 10 SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 20 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (8:05 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

The Fuel have only faced the Komets once this season, visiting the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on November 10. The Fuel struggled to get anything going against Fort Wayne, falling by a score of 5-2. Indy will face the Komets in Fort Wayne for the second time this season on Friday before hosting the Walleye on Saturday.

Saturday, December 21 - Fuel vs Toledo (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

The Fuel have not lost to the Walleye on home ice this season, winning 4-2 on November 8 and 4-3 on December 12. In both games, Indy has scored three, unanswered goals in the opening period. Indy will host the Walleye during their Game of Ice and Fire night on Saturday night.

OIL DROPS:

With four goals and two assists, Spencer Watson is riding a 14 game point streak

Watson sits in third in the ECHL in points, earning 14 goals and 18 assists through 25 games

Mikael Hakkarainen earned an AHL call-up after scoring two goals and two assists through three games

Keoni Texeira sits in second among defensemen in power play assists with 8

Texeira sits in third among defensemen in power play points with two goals and eight assists

Charles Williams has won his last five starts since Indy's win at Worcester on November 30

Williams earned his second shutout of the season on Dec. 10 against Kansas City

Joe Sullivan scored Indy's first goal to send the teddy bears flying on Saturday. Saturday's goal was his since his first game of the season on November 8

Indy hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, receiving 6,624 bears

The Fuel had their highest attended game of the season on Saturday, seeing 6,021 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Since losing seven in a row, Indy has won six out of their last eight games.

After playing 15 out of their first 25 games on the road, Indy will only travel to face Central Division teams for the rest of the season

Indy is the second-least penalized team in the league, averaging 10.28 PIMs per game

Scoring on 3 out of their 7 power play chances, Indy sits in 3rd in the league on the power play.

Indy's penalty kill is 5th in the league, killing off 86.1% of their penalties.

