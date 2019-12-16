Nailers Loan Johnson to Cleveland

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has loaned defenseman Steve Johnson to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Johnson, 25, was originally acquired by the Nailers in a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays earlier this season. Steve has been a consistent producer for Wheeling, especially in the last month, as he has racked up ten points in his last 14 games. The Excelsior, Minnesota native has also brought a strong defensive game to the team, as he is tied for the lead in +/-, with a +6 rating, to go along with his 12 total points in 25 contests. This is Johnson's second pro season, as he split last year between Reading and South Carolina, while also earning time in the AHL with Hershey.

The Nailers will return home for two games this weekend. Friday night is a Frosty Friday, when Wheeling host the Toledo Walleye at 7:05. Saturday at 7:05 is Office Night, starring Leslie David Baker, aka "Stanley Hudson" from The Office, as the Nailers tangle with the Kalamazoo Wings. Wheeling will also play at home on New Year's Eve, while the next Big Six Promotional Night is Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on January 11th.

