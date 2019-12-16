Thunder Weekly, December 16

December 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, December 10

Wichita at Allen, 5-1 L recap

Friday, December 13

Wichita at Tulsa, 6-3 L recap

Saturday, December 14

Wichita at Tulsa, 5-2 W recap

Sunday, December 15

Wichita at Tulsa, 5-3 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, December 17

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Dream Drive Night. Buy Tickets Here.

Friday, December 20

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Ugly Christmas Sweater Night. Buy Tickets Here.

Saturday, December 21

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Guy Whole Stole Christmas. Buy Tickets Here.

Sunday, December 22

Allen at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Bring Your Receipt Night and Post-Game Skate. Buy Tickets Here.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 8-4-3-0

AWAY: 4-7-2-0

OVERALL: 12-11-5-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 29 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Beau Starrett, Ostap Safin, 10

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 17

Points: Ostap Safin, 22

+/-: Peter Crinella, +8

PIM: Stefan Fournier, Spencer Dorowicz, 46

LAST WEEK -

Tuesday, December 10 at Allen, 5-1 L

Allen jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring three times in the second period and won going away, 5-1. Riley Weselowski scored his second of the season in the loss.

Friday, December 13 at Tulsa, 6-3 L

Tulsa scored three times in the second and held off a Thunder comeback attempt, winning 6-3. Patrik Parkkonen, Ostap Safin and Cameron Hebig lit the lamp for the Thunder.

Saturday, December 14 at Tulsa, 5-2 W

Wichita won a see-saw affair against Tulsa on Saturday night. The two teams traded goals into the second period before Jason Salvaggio found the net at 17:33. Brendan De Jong and Ostap Safin added insurance goals and the Thunder claimed a 5-2 victory.

Sunday, December 15 at Tulsa, 5-3 L

Wichita led 3-2 heading into the third period, but the Oilers mounted a comeback. Cory Ward scored twice and Jack Kopacka tacked on an empty-netter to make it a 5-3 Oilers win.

Safin Up - Ostap Safin took over the team-lead in points over the weekend. He recorded back-to-back three-point games on Friday and Saturday night, including his first two-goal game of his career. The Edmonton Oilers product also netted his first power play goal as a pro. He has 22 points (10g, 12a) in 25 games this season.

PARKING LOT - Patrik Parkkonen has four points in his last three games. He scored on Friday night and added assists in back-to-back games over the weekend. The Finnish-born defenseman leads the team in assists and is 4th in the league in scoring by a defenseman with 20 points.

STREAKING - Spencer Dorowicz and Cameron Hebig have been a good combination for the Thunder. Dorowicz had four points in three games this past week while Hebig had six points in three games.

SCORING FAST - Wichita scored two goals over the weekend in the first minute of each contest. On Saturday, Spencer Dorowicz scored just 15 seconds into the game. His goal is the new fastest goal to start a game this season. On Sunday, Beau Starrett scored just 35 seconds into the contest. This is the first time this season the Thunder have scored in back-to-back games in the first minute of play.

MILESTONES - Bruce Ramsay is approaching two milestones. He has coached in 792 pro games and is just six wins from 400 in his career.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is first in minutes played (1,227) and saves (709) ...Stefan Fournier is tied for fourth with 4 game-winning goals...Wichita is 10-3-2-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-8-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 5-0-5-0 in one-goal games...

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.