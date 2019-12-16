Skinner Reassigned to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Edmonton has reassigned goaltender Stuart Skinner from the Condors to the Thunder.

Skinner, 21, has appeared in 17 games so far this season for the Condors. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound netminder has gone 7-7-2 this season with a 3.60 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage.

The second-year Oilers product played in 41 games in a Thunder uniform during his rookie campaign last year. He went 15-14-7 with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He was drafted in the third round (#78 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career with the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos and Lethbridge Hurricanes. In 2017-18. Skinner helped lead the Broncos to a WHL title and a spot in the Memorial Cup, going 16-6-1 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Tonight's Bruce Ramsay Coach's Show has been postponed due to weather conditions. Wichita returns to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host the Utah Grizzlies.

