Atlanta Gets Goalie from Fayetteville

December 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - The Gladiators have re-signed goalie Ben Halford. Halford comes to Atlanta from the SPHL, where he played with the Fayetteville Marksmen for most of the season. Ben did, however, begin the year with the Gladiators.

The Lenox, Massachusetts native played his college hockey for Princeton University, spending four seasons with the Tigers from 2014-18. After his senior year, he went straight to the Marksmen getting into four games that same season.

In 2018-19, his first full year as a pro, he moved up to the ECHL playing in 13 games for the Kansas City Mavericks. That same season, he spent a short time with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.

After spending some time early in the season during opening weekend with the Gladiators, Ben joined the Marksmen. In two games with Fayetteville this season, he was 0-0-1 with a 3.12 GAA.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.