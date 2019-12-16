Komets Return Home for Two this Weekend

December 16, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets return home after a two-week absence for a five-game Western road tour. The Komets are home for a weekend double-header against division rivals starting Friday when the Indy Fuel visit for an 8:05pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Saturday the Komets welcome the division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35pm.

Heading into week 11 of 2019-20 the Komets are 15-9-2 for 32 points after 26 games and are tied with Toledo for second place in the Central Division while trailing first-place Cincinnati by seven points with a game in hand.

Friday, Indy at Fort Wayne, 8:05pm-- The intrastate rival Fuel are in fifth place in the division with a 12-13-0 record for 24 points after 25 games but are 6-2-0 in their last eight games after a 5-2 victory against Kalamazoo Saturday. Friday's match will be the second of 11 meetings this season after the Komets scored a 5-3 win when Indy first visited on Nov. 2. The Fuel are idle this week until they travel to Fort Wayne Friday.

Saturday, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35pm-- The Cyclones top the Central Division and rank third in the ECHL with a 18-6-3 record and 39 points after 27 games. The Clones are 5-1-2 in their last eight games with one of their overtime losses against the Komets in the last meeting Nov. 30 in Fort Wayne. The Komets are 1-2-0 against Cincinnati with four meetings remaining. The Cyclones travel to Kalamazoo Friday before visiting Fort Wayne Saturday.

About last week-- The Komets were 1-2-0 for a three-game series at Idaho for week 10. Wednesday the Komets doubled-up the Steelheads 4-2. Friday Idaho turned the tables on the Komets 4-2 and Saturday the Komets stumbled 5-4 in the rubber match.

For the week-- Saturday the Komets marked their 17th game of scoring four goals or more. Last season the Komets reached four goals in only seven games at the 26-game point. The Komets have scored 101 goals in 26 games for a 3.88 goals per game average, third-best in the ECHL. The Komets have out-shot their opponent in five straight games and rank fifth in the ECHL with a 34.5 shots per game average.

Forward Brett McKenzie led the Komets for the week with four goals and six points. McKenzie scored the first goal of each game Wednesday and Saturday to tie forward Brady Shaw with a team-best four first goals.

Shaw missed his first game of the year Wednesday but had points in each game Friday and Saturday for a three-game point-scoring streak (2g, 4a). Shaw scored two goals and two assists Saturday for his first two-goal and four-point night of the year. For the season, Shaw has points in 21 of 25 games and leads the Komets with 21 assists and ranks second in the league with 32 points.

Forward Shawn Szydlowski registered is 400th career regular season point with an assist in Wednesday's win at Idaho. Szydlowski had points in two of three games and has points in five of the last seven. He added two assists on the power play and leads the ECHL with 11 power play assists.

Shawn St-Amant, who scored a goal and added an assist Wednesday before missing games Friday and Saturday at Idaho, has points in 18 of 21 games.

Brett McKenzie logged his second four-point game and third two-goal outing of the season Saturday.

Gottlieb gets call-- Defenseman Max Gottlieb has been recalled to Ontario of the American Hockey League. This is Gottlieb's first recall to Ontario since he started the season with Fort Wayne. The defenseman has three goals and 18 points after appearing in all 26 Fort Wayne games to date.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Dec. 17.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Dec. 18.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Thursday, Dec. 19..... Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Friday, Dec. 20.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game vs Indy, 8:05pm

Saturday, Dec. 21.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Game vs Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Monday, Dec. 23 through Wednesday, Dec. 25 the Komets are off for the Christmas holiday.

Thursday, Dec. 26.....Practice at the Coliseum, 3pm-4:30pm

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Toledo at 8:05pm.

Teddy Bear Toss Friday-- Fans are invited to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to Friday's home game against Indy. The Komets' first goal of the game will be the signal for all stuffed animals to be tossed onto the ice where they will be collected and donated to the Disorderly Bear Den, a non-profit charity that collects stuffed animals for those in need.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Paw Patrol Night Saturday-- Kids can meet Marshall, Chase, Rubble and more all courtesy of TAG Art Company before the game Saturday when the Komets host Cincinnati! Plus, fans will have the chance to bid on special game-worn jerseys! Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit local charities selected by Fort Wayne Police & Fire courtesy of The Hagerman Group!

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.