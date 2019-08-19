Trageton Shines as Hot Rods Edge TinCaps 4-3

August 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - Zack Trageton hurled seven scoreless frames, including four no-hit innings, in the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday night at Parkview Field thanks to a game-ending play at the plate. The Hot Rods improve to 72-54 overall and 33-23 in the second half ahead of Tuesday's series finale that carries a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch.

The Hot Rods took a first-inning lead for the first time in seven days, scoring two runs on TinCaps starter Edwuin Bencomo. Osmy Gregorio singled to left with one out and went to second with two outs on a wild pitch. Jordan Qsar doubled to left-center to score Gregorio and make it a 1-0 game and Ruben Cardenas followed with an infield single to move Qsar to third. Nick Schnell struck out, but a wild pitch on strike-three allowed Qsar to score and give Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green doubled their lead in the second against Bencomo. With two outs, Gregorio doubled down the third baseline and scored when Jonathan Aranda doubled to right. Qsar walked and Cardenas singled to plate Aranda while giving the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.

Trageton made his fourth start of the season for Bowling Green and mowed down the first 12 TinCaps he faced and got help in the fourth. After Tucupita Marcano tried a swinging bunt but was put out on a glove flip at first from Aranda, Erik Ostberg made a great play on a bad hop at first, feeding Trageton at first to retire the righty's 12th-straight batter. The TinCaps managed a hit to lead off the fifth, ending the no-hit bid but Trageton worked out the inning with the shutout intact.

Nick Sprengel relieved Trageton in the eighth and allowed a leadoff triple to Jawuan Harris, who scored on a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-1 game. In the ninth, Michael Curry led off with a solo homer to left, cutting the BG lead to 4-2. After Justin Lopez doubled to right and Dwanya Williams-Sutton was hit by a pitch, Joel Peguero was brought into the game. Peguero recorded two outs before Harris doubled to left, scoring Lopez to make it a 4-3 game. Ethan Skender, who reached on a fielder's choice earlier in the inning, tried to score but a relay from left field hosed the runner at the plate for the final out of the game, with BG securing a 4-3 victory.

Trageton (4-0) held the TinCaps to two hits and three walks over seven shutout innings with six strikeouts in a win. Sprengel allowed three runs on three hits with a strikeout. Peguero earned his 12th save of the season, allowing a hit in an inning of work.

Notes: Trageton set a new career-high in innings pitched with seven... That tally also ties the BG team-high for the 20th time this season... Trageton tied a career-high with three walks... Aranda has an 11-game hit streak... Cardenas has a six-game hit streak... Ostberg had his 6th multi-hit game of year... He also collected his 26th multi-hit effort of the year... Gregorio has 20 multi-hit games in 2019... 14 of them are two-hit games... BG is 8-7 against the TinCaps this season... They're 21-21 in one-run games... The Hot Rods are 51-22 when scoring first this season... The team is 10-8 in August... Tuesday's game will close out the season series between the Hot Rods and TinCaps... The Hot Rods and TinCaps conclude their four-game series and season series on Tuesday with a 6:05 PM CDT first pitch at Parkview Field... Bowling Green will send RH Shane Baz (3-2, 3.10) to the mound against TinCaps LH Omar Cruz (2-1, 2.78)... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM and the Hot Rods Radio Network on the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps, available for smartphones.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.