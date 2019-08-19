Cougars Come from Behind Twice to Beat Clinton

GENEVA, IL - Two leads by the Clinton LumberKings could not be held on to as they fell to the Kane County Cougars 8-4 on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Davis Bradshaw went 3-for-3 for the LumberKings (33-23, 66-59) with a run scored and two RBIs but could not overcome consistent offense by the Cougars (35-21, 70-55).

Kane County started the scoring with a first inning run against LumberKings starter Remey Reed. The rally came with two out when Tra Holmes doubled to center field and scored on a Zack Shannon RBI single to right.

Clinton responded by taking their first lead of the night in the top of the second inning. With two out in the inning, Thomas Jones walked and Bradshaw singled to set the table for a pair of wild pitches that brought home both runs and gave Clinton a 2-1 lead.

Reed (3-2), who was hung with the loss, surrendered the first LumberKings lead when he allowed a run in the third inning run.

In the top of the fourth, Clinton plated their final runs of the night. Three straight singles by Evan Edwards, Thomas Jones, and a two-run single by Bradshaw put Clinton back out in front with their largest lead of the night, 4-2.

Kane County tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and took the lead for good with a run in the sixth that forced Reed from the game. He ended his night having allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits while walking two and striking out four.

Toelken (6-2) earned the win for the Cougars with a 4.1 inning outing that came in relief. He allowed two runs, on four hits while walking one and striking out three.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kane County put the game out of reach with a three-run rally against Cam Baird.

Clinton will meet the Cougars for the final time in the 2019 regular season on Tuesday night trailing by three games for the lead in the Western Division.

The LumberKings will meet the Kane County Cougars for finale game of a four-game series on Tuesday night. Clinton will throw righty Jake Walters (4-4, 2.65) while Kane County will tap righty Adrian Del Moral (2-2, 3.27). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

Clinton returns home to open a homestand on Wednesday night with the first game of a three-game series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Arrive early for the final baseball card strip giveaway of the season courtesy of Mediacom and Clinton National Bank.

All night long, fans 21 years and older, can take part in "Retro Beer Night." Visit the first base beer stand for $2 select beers - sold all game long.

See Clinton County Republicans for a special offer on tickets.

