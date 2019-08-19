TinCaps Game Notes: August 19 vs. Bowling Green (Game 124)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-31, 57-66) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-23, 71-54)

RHP Edwuin Bencomo vs. RHP Zack Trageton

Monday, Aug. 19 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 124 / 138)

YESTERDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps beat the Hot Rods, 4-2.

HOT AT HOME: The TinCaps have won 2 in a row at Parkview Field and are 13-5 here since July 17. Fort Wayne has won 5 consecutive series at home and can do no worse than a split in this series.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% in the MWL at 9%. He has the 3rd lowest swinging strike% (4%). With 33 walks against only 42 strikeouts, his BB/K ratio (0.79) ranks 7th. His 114 hits on the season rank 6th.

RUIZ BATTED IN: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks tied for 9th in the MWL in RBIs (55).

HOT CURRY: In 62 games since May 26, outfielder Michael Curry ranks 3rd in the MWL in OPS (.877). He's also 3rd in average (.307) and OBP (.404). His .473 SLG ranks 4th.

JUST INFORMATION: Over his last 24 games (since July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .312/.347/.484 (.831 OPS) with 7 doubles, 3 homers, and 14 RBIs... Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 3 teenagers in the MWL with 11 home runs this season. The others are Burlington infielder Kevin Maitan, the No. 24 Angels prospect, and Lansing catcher Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect.

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP (.408)... He also leads the league in HBP (28), setting a single-season franchise record. That includes being hit by 4 pitches in a game against Cedar Rapids on July 22 (which tied a MiLB record and has never happened before in a MLB game). Fort Wayne's previous franchise record for HBP in a season was 23... Williams-Sutton ranks 6th in the MWL in BB% (14%)... His 132 wRC+ is tops in the league among active players. (wRC+ is a stat to estimate a player's offensive contribution.)

FERNANDEZ ON FIRE: Catcher Juan Fernandez went hitless through his first 18 at-bats of the season. Since then, he's hit .322. His season OBP is at .358, as high as it's been all year... With the TinCaps last year, he and other teammates visited the 122nd Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. He's the only player in the league who's stolen more than 22 bases while be caught stealing fewer than 5 times... Harris ranks 9th in the MWL in BB% (14%).

ADD 'EM UP: The TinCaps now have had 24 position players and 29 pitchers, for 53 total players this year. Last year's team used 55 players. The franchise record is 63 players in 2016... Relievers Henry Henry and Jose Quezada are the only pitchers on the staff who've been on the active roster all season. Catchers Blake Hunt and Juan Fernandez, along with outfielder Agustin Ruiz, are the only position players who've been active since Opening Day.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.11).

