Luis Rijo Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Midwest League and MiLB.com announced today that Kernels pitcher Luis Rijo has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the period ending August 18th.

Rijo allowed two hits and struck out nine over 7 IP in a 2-1 Kernels win at Wisconsin on August 15th. He has made 17 starts for the Kernels this season, posting a 5-7 record and 2.63 ERA. He was acquired by the Twins on July 30, 2018 as part of a trade with the New York Yankees for Lance Lynn.

Rijo is the fourth Kernels pitcher this season to earn MWL weekly honors. Clark Scolamiero of Lake County was named the MWL Player of the week for the same period.

The Kernels continue a 10-game road trip tonight at Quad Cities at 6:35 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 24th to host Peoria at 6:35 PM.

