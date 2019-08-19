Four-Run Fifth Catapults Kernels over River Bandits
August 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, IA - A four-run fifth inning propelled the Cedar Rapids Kernels to their first win in a series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Monday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Josh Winder matched his career-high with nine strikeouts on the mound while Tyler Webb went 4-5 with two runs batted in to lead the Kernels offensive attack.
The score was tied 2-2 entering the fourth inning when the River Bandits handed the ball to reliever Felipe Tejada. Cedar Rapids (32-24, 71-55) quickly loaded the bases against the right-hander with a double by Spencer Steer, infield hit from Lamonte Wade Jr. and a walk to Gilberto Celestino. Tejada induced a chopper to third base from Wander Javier that allowed the River Bandits to get a force out at the plate and have an opportunity to escape from the jam. However, he could not find the strike zone to the next hitter, DaShawn Keirsey Jr, walking him to force in a run. Webb followed with the third of his four hits, a two-run single that extended the advantage to 5-2. Before the inning ended, Trevor Casanova hooked a run-scoring double down the first base line and the margin increased to 6-2. Tejada was handed his first loss after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks in 0.2 innings.
Each team opened their scoring with a pair of runs in the second inning. The Kernels got to Bandits starter Jonathan Bermudez when Casanova doubled following a walk and single. Kyle Schmidt followed with a sacrifice fly to center field for his first RBI as a Kernel and gave Cedar Rapids a 2-0 lead.
The River Bandits (31-25, 74-48) answered right back with what turned out to be the only offense of the evening. Four consecutive one-out singles in the bottom of the second pulled them even on the scoreboard. Alex Holderbach, Austin Dennis, Zach Biermann and Trey Dawson were responsible for the hits with Dawson's driving in two runs.
Winder lasted 6.0 innings and allowed the two runs on five hits to go with his nine strikeouts in a winning effort. The Bandits could not muster anything against either Austin Schulfer or Dylan Thomas out of the bullpen.
Webb and Casanova, who was 3-5 with two doubles and two RBI were responsible for seven of the Kernels ten hits in the game. Dawson was the only River Bandits player with multiple knocks.
The last game of the series will take place on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. On a Military Tuesday, all military personnel, veterans and their families will receive $1.00 general admission tickets and free Kidz Koaster rides thanks to Pepsi. RHP Matt Ruppenthal (4-5, 4.50) will start for the River Bandits against LHP Kody Funderburk (0-2, 4.37) of Cedar Rapids.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
