Dragons Notes for Monday

Monday, August 19, 2019 l Game # 56 (126)

Cooley Law School Stadium l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (23-32, 51-74) at Lansing Lugnuts (29-26, 61-63)

RH Adrian Rodriguez (5-2, 3.67) vs. RH Fitz Stadler (4-6, 4.84)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the third game of a four-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 9, Dayton 6. The Lugnuts erased a 4-1 Dragons lead with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on the way to evening the series at one win apiece. It was a tough day for the Dayton bullpen, which combined to work two and one-third innings while allowing eight runs. The Dragons had 12 hits and were led by Michael Siani (3 for 5, HR, 3 RBI, SB). Matt Lloyd, Cameron Warren, and Randy Ventura each had two hits for Dayton. Starting pitcher Clate Schmidt was brilliant for the Dragons as a late addition to the lineup, allowing just one run in five and two-thirds innings while retiring the last 10 batters he faced.

Team Notes

The Dragons collected 12 hits on Sunday, their highest total in a game since they had 12 on July 31. They have scored at least six runs in back-to-back games for the first time since July 30-31.

The Dragons are 2-3 on the current seven-game road trip, posting a 2.60 ERA with an opponent batting average of .202, but they have allowed seven unearned runs. In two of the five games, Dragons pitchers have not allowed a run over the first nine innings. The Dragons are batting .227 on the trip while scoring 18 runs (3.6 runs per game).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last nine games is batting .367 with one home run and eight runs batted in.

Miguel Hernandez is 5 for 15 (.33) with a double and triple on the current road trip (5 games).

Michael Siani in the current series is 4 for 9 with a home run and double.

Matt Pidich over his last 26 games: 1.39 ERA, 45.1 IP, 29 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 14 BB, 50 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last three games: 0.00 ERA, 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 20 (12:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-9, 4.54) at Lansing RH Troy Watson (6-4, 3.32)

Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2019

