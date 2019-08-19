Lake County Captains to Wrap up Inaugural Hispanic Community Outreach Campaign as Picantes de Lake County on August 31

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains, the Class A-Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, will culminate their 2019 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n program on August 31 featuring many different Hispanic cultural promotions throughout the night. The Captains will wear their Picantes de Lake County uniforms for the final time this year. Plus, Cleveland Browns' and Cleveland Cavaliers' Spanish language play-by-play broadcaster Rafael "Rafa" Hernandez Brito will be in attendance once again and will assist with on-field emceeing duties.

The Picantes de Lake County game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game as part of a silent auction. Fans with winning bids will not only get the Picantes jersey but they'll also have a chance to meet the player who is wearing the jersey and receive his autograph after the game.

During the game fans will get to see many Hispanic-themed promotions including a salsa tasting competition from numerous area Mexican restaurants. The first 250 interested fans will be able to taste and vote for their favorite salsa. The game will feature many Hispanic food choices around the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the signature "Picantes Elote Dog" which is a Jalapeno-Cheddar beef frank from Cleveland's own Five Star Brand Meats sitting in a sausage roll topped with elote, (roasted corn), queso fresco, parmesan cheese, crumbled Takis, mayo, salt, jalapeno peppers and a lime wedge. Besides the Picantes Elote Dog, the Casa Mama food truck will be available for fans as will a homemade Mexican ice cream stand.

After the game fans can enjoy the sounds of Los Implacables del Norte who will be performing a concert at the Corona Castaways Bar. Fans who purchase tickets can stay for the concert for no additional charge. Los Implacables are a local band from Painesville. Los Implacables play regional Mexicana songs and modern NorteÃ±a music. People of all ages and ethnicities enjoy dancing to their contagious songs! You know it's a party when Los Implacables are playing!

August 31 is also fan appreciation night, or SuperMegaPrizeathon, as it's known at Classic Park. Prizes will be tossed off the roof and numerous places throughout the ballpark during the entirety of the game as a thank you for another great season of Lake County Captains, and Picantes de Lake County, baseball.

The Lake County Captains have qualified for the 2019 Midwest League Playoffs which begin at Classic Park on Wednesday, September 4th at 7 PM versus the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers). Tickets to all playoff games and all Captains games are available online at www.Captainsbaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS. Visit www.cargoholdstore.com for Captains and Picantes de Lake County merchandise.

